Investor in Italian airports secures funding to support M&A deals

November 23, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italian investment fund 2i Aeroporti has secured 540 million euros ($589 million) in financing to repay debt and to support airport sector consolidation in Italy, it said on Thursday.

The fund, which is controlled by Italian infrastructure fund F2i and counts Ardian e Credit Agricole Assurances among its investors, has already invested in the airports of Milan, Naples, Turin, Trieste and Bologna.

It said it would use 200 million euros of a 5-year sustainability linked loan to refinance its debt and 300 million euros to support "operations for the development and consolidation of the sector in Italy".

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)

