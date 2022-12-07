Investor Home Buying Down 30%

According to the Wall Street Journal, investor home buying has fallen 30% over the past year due to high prices and rising interest rates. The Journal cited Redfin data that showed companies bought 66,000 homes across 40 markets in the third quarter of 2022, a 29% drop from the 94,000 homes bought during the same period last year. The declines come after a two-year period in which investors piled into the US housing market as the demand for suburban properties rose. While investors were buying one in every five homes at the start of the year, a combination of rising rates and elevated prices is driving the slowdown. The Federal Reserve tightened rates from near zero in March to a current range of 3.75% to 4%, which pushed mortgage rates higher and curbed demand. The interest rate hikes were in response to escalating inflation. In addition, house prices have remained the same in many areas of the market despite the fall in sales.

