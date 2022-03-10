Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis

Adds details on offer, Boskalis comment

AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL Holding Nv HLAN.AS on Thursday said it would launch an offer to buy dredging and marine services firm Boskalis BOSN.AS in a deal that would value the Dutch company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion).

Boskalis's Smit Salvage division is well known for its rescue operations, notably playing an important role in the re-floating of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal last year.

HAL, which already owns 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share, a premium of 28% to Boskalis' closing price of 25.30 euros on Wednesday.

Boskalis confirmed it had received the unsolicited offer from HAL and said it would carefully consider it.

"The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Boskalis will carefully consider all aspects of the proposed offer in accordance with their fiduciary duties," it said in a statement, adding that it would update the market "when appropriate."

Earlier on Thursday Boskalis reported a 2021 net profit of 151 million euros, reversing a loss of 97 million euros in 2020. Revenues were up 17% to 2.96 billion euros.

Curacao-based HAL, whose name derives from the Holland America Line, is stock market listed but majority owned by the wealthy Dutch Van der Vorm family.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.