Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis
AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL HLAN.AS on Thursday said it intends to buy dredger Boskalis BOSN.AS in a deal that would value the Dutch company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion).
HAL, which already owns 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share, a premium of 28% on Boskalis' closing price on Wednesday.
Boskalis confirmed the offer and said it would carefully consider it.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)
