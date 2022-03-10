Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis

AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL HLAN.AS on Thursday said it intends to buy dredger Boskalis BOSN.AS in a deal that would value the Dutch company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion).

HAL, which already owns 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share, a premium of 28% on Boskalis' closing price on Wednesday.

Boskalis confirmed the offer and said it would carefully consider it.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

