Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis

Bart Meijer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dutch investor HAL on Thursday said it intends to buy dredger Boskalis in a deal that would value the Dutch company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion).

HAL, which already owns 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share, a premium of 28% on Boskalis' closing price on Wednesday.

Boskalis confirmed the offer and said it would carefully consider it.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

