Investor group with 10.9% stake in Mediobanca to back outgoing board slate for renewal

September 25, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A group of investors in Mediobanca MDBI.MI, representing a total 10.9% stake in the Italian merchant bank, will vote in favour of a slate of candidates proposed by the current board for its renewal, one the group's members said on Monday.

Mediobanca shareholders will vote for the renewal of the bank's board on Oct. 28.

