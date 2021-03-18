Investor Group Proposes To Acquire Columbia Property Trust - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arkhouse Partners LLC, AS8888 LLC, an entity of The Sapir Organization, and 8F Investment Partners Pte. Ltd., which together beneficially own approximately 3.3% of Columbia Property Trust, Inc.'s (CXP) outstanding common stock, has sent a letter to the company's Board. In the letter, the Investor Group presented a proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding common stock of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for $19.50 per share in cash.

"We believe that the next step would be for us to meet with you to discuss this opportunity, and we propose to arrange a meeting during the week of March 22, 2021," the Investor Group stated.

