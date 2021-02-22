Investor Group Nominates Nine Candidates For Election To Kohl's Board

(RTTNews) - An Investor Group, which owns about 9.5% of Kohl's (KSS) outstanding common stock, announced the nomination of nine independent candidates for election to the company's board at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

The Investor Group believes that the company has the potential to generate more than $10 in annual earnings per share within the next few years.

But, the Investor Group believes poor retail strategy and execution have led to stagnant sales, declining operating margins, a 44% drop in operating profits between 2011 and 2019 and a chronically underperforming stock price.

The Group views current board as deeply entrenched with insufficient retail expertise and sees directors' lack of meaningful stock ownership as an impediment to serving shareholder interests.

