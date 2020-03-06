Investor Group Nominates Candidates For Big Lots Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Macellum Advisors GP, LLC and Ancora Advisors, LLC have nominated nine candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG). The Investor Group which own in the aggregate approximately 11.0% of the outstanding shares of Big Lots believes that Big Lots has been hampered by a Board that lacks relevant skill sets and rejected credible offers to monetize Big Lot's real estate assets.

The Investor Group's nominees for Big Lot's Board include: Theresa Backes, Suzanne Biszantz, Andrew Clarke, Lynne Coté, Jonathan Duskin, Steven Fishman, Aaron Goldstein, Jeremy Liebowitz and Cynthia Murray.

