Investor group nears $125 million deal for CoinDesk - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

July 20, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds detail on CoinDesk ownership in paragraph 2, other background

July 20 (Reuters) - A group led by blockchain investors Matthew Roszak and Peter Vessenes are nearing a $125 million deal for cryptocurrency-focused media firm CoinDesk, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CoinDesk is currently owned by crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), which bought it in 2016. Any sale would likely bolster DCG's financial strength as the company looks to pull its Genesis unit out of bankruptcy.

DCG was also sued by Gemini, the largest creditor of Genesis, earlier this month, after the companies failed to agree to a restructuring deal for the bankrupt unit.

CoinDesk, Roszak's investment firm Tally Capital and Vessenes's family office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

