Investor Group Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Materials For Director Nominations At Kohl's

(RTTNews) - An Investor Group, which owns about 9.5% of Kohl's corp. (KSS) outstanding common stock, said that it has filed revised preliminary proxy materials announcing its slate of five directors to run in opposition to five of the company's long tenured directors who the Investor Group believes do not have the relevant retail and governance skills to create shareholder value.

The Investor Group believes board refreshment is essential to driving increased value creation for all Kohl's shareholders.

The Investor Group's slate of nominees now consists of Jonathan Duskin, Margaret Jenkins, Jeffrey Kantor, Thomas Kingsbury and Cynthia Murray.

The Investor Group consist of Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, and 4010 Capital, LLC.

