Investor Gopher walks away from bidding for Playtech

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Playtech's PTEC.L second-largest shareholder, Gopher, said on Friday it did not intend to make a takeover offer for the gambling software maker, days after another merger interest from a group led by former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan.

Gopher, however, reiterated its commitment to a previously agreed deal to buy Playtech's financial trading division, Finalto.

