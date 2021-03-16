Cryptocurrencies

Investor Gary Vaynerchuk Says NFTs Are Like the Dot-Com Bubble

Tanzeel Akhtar
Gary Vaynerchuk

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are in a bubble, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk said Tuesday on CoinDesk TV, though he doesn’t doubt the technology will have staying power.

  • NFTs are a “replication” of the dot-com bubble, Vaynerchuk said.
  • “A lot of people talked about the internet being a fad,” he said. “In reality, the internet was this game-changing revolution of technology but a lot of the early projects were just overpriced on the excitement.”
  • Explaining the upside of the technology, Vaynerchuk explained how a book author can use NFTs to issue unique works and rewards to boost their brand and relationships.
  • When asked if he saw bitcoin becoming the currency of the world, Vaynerchuk said: “I really don’t know. The reason I’ve gone harder onto NFTs than currency is because I enjoy it more.”
  • Earlier this year, Vaynerchuk participated in a $50 million funding round for Sorare, a platform that provides digital soccer collectibles in collaboration with big-name teams.
