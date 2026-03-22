This Investor Exited a $22 Million GRAIL Stake Before a 50% One-Day Stock Crash Last Month

Key Points

One Fin Capital sold 380,000 shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value declined by $22.47 million as a result of the sale.

The position was roughly 7.4% of the fund's AUM in the previous quarter.

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On February 17, 2026, One Fin Capital Management fully exited its position in GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL), selling approximately 380,000 shares worth $22.47 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, One Fin Capital Management reported the complete sale of its 380,000-share stake in GRAIL. The fund reported a quarter-end position value decrease of $22.47 million as a result of the sale.

What else to know

The liquidation means GRAIL now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F AUM, down from 7.4% in the prior period.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:COF: $31.88 million (12.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:NXT: $26.13 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSE:RKT: $25.75 million (9.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:DRVN: $24.30 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE:NSC: $23.10 million (8.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of GRAIL were priced at $46.84, up 68% this past year, well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.9 billion Price (as of Friday) $46.84 Revenue (TTM) $147.2 million Net Income (TTM) ($408.35 million)

Company snapshot

GRAIL develops early cancer detection technologies, including the Galleri screening test and diagnostic aids for cancer, with additional work on minimal residual disease and post-diagnostic tools.

The firm generates revenue primarily through sales of proprietary diagnostic tests and related services, targeting the healthcare diagnostics market.

Its main customers include healthcare providers, clinicians, and asymptomatic individuals over 50 seeking proactive cancer screening solutions.

GRAIL is a biotechnology company specializing in blood-based multi-cancer early detection and diagnostic solutions. Leveraging advanced genomics and data science, it aims to transform cancer screening and diagnosis at scale. Its proprietary technology and focus on early detection position it as a leader in the rapidly evolving medical diagnostics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because it shows discipline right before a high-conviction growth story dealt with a stunning blow. GRAIL had been, and in some ways still is, a standout performer, riding optimism around its early cancer detection platform and strong commercial traction, including more than 185,000 Galleri tests sold and revenue growth into the $147 million range last year. But underneath that momentum, the business still carries heavy losses and execution risk tied to regulatory approval and adoption curves.



That tension came into focus fast. A sharp, roughly 50% single-day drop following earnings highlights just how fragile sentiment can be when expectations run ahead of fundamentals.



One Fin’s broader portfolio, meanwhile, leans toward a mix of financials, industrials, and consumer-facing names, suggesting a focus on companies with more predictable cash flows and clearer near-term earnings visibility. Ultimately, for long-term investors, this seems like a good reminder that discipline matters, and balancing risk after staggering upside can help you sit out some steep declines.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nextpower and Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and Grail. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.