Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE FREG.DE, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company.

Fresenius and Elliott were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in the company, which is controlled by charitable trust Else Kroener Fresenius-Stiftung, were up 9% at 1202 GMT.

Before the news, shares in Fresenius had lost about 40% this year, in part because of ballooning costs at subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE.

Bloomberg earlier cited people familiar with the matter as saying Elliott would work towards a break-up of the group.

Fresenius SE's long-serving Chief Executive Stephan Sturm left this month and was replaced by the former head of its drugs unit, after the company's earnings were hit following the COVID pandemic and a surge in costs at FMC.

New CEO Michael Sen gathered experience in corporate restructuring in past roles as a management board member of Siemens SIEGn.DE and finance chief of E.ON EONGn.DE.

Shares in separately listed FMC, the world's largest kidney dialysis provider, were up 4.6%.

Fresenius, which also runs hospitals, makes generic drugs and helps plan hospital construction projects, has said net income would decline this year.

($1 = 0.9805 euros)

