News & Insights

Gold

Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

March 27, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He discussed the US dollar's rise and fall as the world's reserve currency, as well as how China is shifting away from the dollar and toward gold. Hansen also went over data on the inverse relationship between the gold price and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), explaining how decades-long patterns show where both are heading.

"The exciting part to me is when we look at the previous data you can see that the stock market phase is about to end. It's at a very high level and it's at the end of its period," he explained during the interview.

Hansen also mentioned the Buffett Indicator, a measurement of the size of the US stock market against the size of the economy. It's produced by dividing the aggregate market cap of all US stocks by the latest quarterly GDP number.

"In the long-run average of 70 years, that number is about 75 percent," he said. "In 2000, before the dot-com crash, that number was 145 percent ... Guess what it is now? It's 180 percent. So we are due."

Hansen encouraged investors to add gold to their portfolios, and has spoken previously about how to build a portfolio of gold and silver stocks. To watch those interviews, click the links below:

You can also click the the timestamps below to view specific parts of the interview above:

  • 0:00 — Intro
  • 0:44 — How US dollar became reserve currency
  • 3:37 — Decline of US dollar as reserve currency
  • 8:56 — China's de-dollarization and shift to gold
  • 14:12 — Gold price vs. S&P 500
  • 20:17 — Gold supply vs. demand
  • 25:18 — Final thoughts from Don
  • 31:18 — Outro

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.