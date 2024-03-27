Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He discussed the US dollar's rise and fall as the world's reserve currency, as well as how China is shifting away from the dollar and toward gold. Hansen also went over data on the inverse relationship between the gold price and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), explaining how decades-long patterns show where both are heading.

"The exciting part to me is when we look at the previous data you can see that the stock market phase is about to end. It's at a very high level and it's at the end of its period," he explained during the interview.

Hansen also mentioned the Buffett Indicator, a measurement of the size of the US stock market against the size of the economy. It's produced by dividing the aggregate market cap of all US stocks by the latest quarterly GDP number.

"In the long-run average of 70 years, that number is about 75 percent," he said. "In 2000, before the dot-com crash, that number was 145 percent ... Guess what it is now? It's 180 percent. So we are due."

Hansen encouraged investors to add gold to their portfolios, and has spoken previously about how to build a portfolio of gold and silver stocks. To watch those interviews, click the links below:

