Investor Doubles Down With $8 Million Buy as LCI Industries Hits $4.1 Billion in Sales

Key Points

Stadium Capital ManagementLC added 72,000 shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter, an estimated $7.66 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $11.44 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price appreciation.

Post-trade, the fund holds 167,923 shares valued at $20.38 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Stadium Capital Management disclosed a buy of 72,000 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares, an estimated $7.66 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Stadium Capital Management increased its position in LCI Industries by 72,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.66 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The fund’s quarter-end holding was 167,923 shares, with the value of the position rising by $11.44 million, a change that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

The move was a buy, taking the LCI Industries stake to 23.6% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SNBR: $22.14 million (25.6% of AUM) NYSE:LCII: $20.38 million (23.6% of AUM) NYSE:BC: $17.31 million (20.1% of AUM) NYSE:BLDR: $16.35 million (18.9% of AUM) NYSE:DKS: $6.99 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of LCI Industries were priced at $117.48, up about 32% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $188.25 million Dividend Yield 4% Price (as of Friday) $117.48

Company snapshot

LCI Industries manufactures and supplies engineered components for recreational vehicles (RVs), including chassis, suspension systems, doors, windows, furniture, appliances, and towing products.

The company operates through OEM and aftermarket segments, generating revenue by selling components to RV manufacturers, and replacement parts to distributors, dealers, and service centers.

Its primary customers include RV original equipment manufacturers, retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers in the United States and internationally.

LCI Industries is a leading supplier of components for the recreational vehicle and adjacent transportation industries, with a diversified portfolio spanning OEM and aftermarket markets. The company leverages scale and engineering expertise to serve a broad customer base, supporting both new vehicle production and ongoing maintenance needs. Its integrated business model and product breadth position it as a key partner to OEMs and aftermarket distributors, driving consistent revenue streams and market presence.

What this transaction means for investors

When a single position starts to represent a substantial chunk—like nearly a quarter—it seems to signal this is a bet about long-term strength through economic ups and downs.



LCI is evolving from just another player in the RV space to something more substantial—a robust platform with various components. Last year, revenue climbed 10% to around $4.1 billion, with not only an expansion in operating margins but also double-digit growth in earnings. The latest quarter showed operating income more than doubling, thanks to a mix of smart pricing strategies, product mix adjustments, and effective cost management.



This combination of factors is likely solidifying investor confidence. The company isn’t merely benefiting from rising demand; it’s finding ways to add more value per unit. The increasing content in towable RVs and opportunities for recurring revenue from aftermarket services are significant positives.



While this adds another cyclically-sensitive name to the mix alongside top holdings like Sleep Number and Brunswick, what might set LCI apart is its improving fundamentals rather than just a rebound scenario.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brunswick, LCI Industries, and Sleep Number. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.