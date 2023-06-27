Investor Demand for LGBTQ+ Investment Options is Strong. Why Isn't the Market Responding?

This has been one of the most contentious Pride seasons in recent memory. What previously would have been innocuous displays of support for the LGBTQ+ community have been met with intense backlash and vitriol. Target’s Pride merchandise was vandalized, leading them to remove some items from their stores, further stoking controversy. Pride marches and events have required increased security, and Pride flags have become targets of right-wing activists.

As we close out this Pride Month, however, one thing is overwhelmingly clear: there is a measurable and solid demand for investment options that support LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion, and the market is not delivering these products. This unmet demand opens up an opportunity for financial advisors and asset managers to incorporate LGBTQ+ issues into their offerings.

A new report from Morgan Stanley, Broadening the Spectrum of Investing: Opportunities and Demand for Investing in LGBTQ+ Equity & Inclusion, surveyed a representative sample of US investors and found nearly half of them want increased opportunities to support LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion. Strikingly, this number was 86% for investors who identify as LGBTQ+ and 76% for those who had an LGBTQ+ family member. Younger investors demonstrate much more interest in these opportunities than older investors, with Gen Z more than twice as likely to express interest than Baby Boomers, and over six times than the Silent Generation. As the generational wealth transfer accelerates, demand for LGBTQ+ products will only accelerate.

Despite this broad range of interest, there are not sufficient investment offerings to meet the demand. Around 45% of investors said that limited investing opportunities prevented them from investing in LGTBQ+ equity and inclusion (this percentage was basically consistent across all investors and those who identify as LGBTQ+).

“Our research suggests that nearly $20 trillion is currently held by investors interested in products or strategies that advance LGBTQ+ equity but don’t have viable options to do so,” said Jessica Alsford, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Investing, in reference to the report. “Any new product or strategy aligned with this theme—from screening approaches to funds that target positive impact—could be well-received by interested investors, giving asset managers the opportunity to potentially differentiate themselves in the market.”

Responding to the demand

Investors seeking out greater opportunities to support LGBTQ+ rights are looking not just for opportunities to screen out companies not committed to their values. Instead, Morgan Stanley found that investors are seeking out products and options across a wide range of investment approaches. These include investment funds that are:

Actively engaging with companies to improve their LGBTQ+ employee policies, practices and representation.

Screening for and investing in companies with pro-LGBTQ+ employee policies, practices and representation.

Managed by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Investing in companies offering products and/or solutions with relevance to the LGBTQ+ community.

From asset managers with LGBTQ+ inclusive policies for their own employees, or with inclusive statements as part of their investment principles.

Targeting LGBTQ+ founders.

Excluding companies that do not explicitly include protections for LGBTQ+ people in their labor rights policies.

Philanthropic giving targeting LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion efforts.

Each of these options received greater than 75% interest from investors looking for products that support LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion.

Asset managers and advisors would do well to seek out and begin to offer these kinds of services and products for their clients. Morgan Stanley’s findings point to a business growth opportunity, particularly as younger investors begin to age into greater wealth, managers and advisors can capture these clients early on by being clear and offering these services early in an engagement.

Capitalizing on the opportunities

The strong and unmet demand for investment opportunities focused on LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion has implications for advisors and managers, investors, and society.

Advisors and Managers

Morgan Stanley outlines in their report three different ways advisors and asset managers should create investment options aligned with LGBTQ+ values. These range from intentionally eliminating exposure to companies that do not support LGBTQ+ values, while increasing investments in companies led by LGBTQ+ individuals, or delivering products or services that actively support the queer community. Another approach for advisors and managers is to engage with portfolio companies to change behavior to better support LGBTQ+ issues through proxy voting or dialogue with company leadership.

The third approach highlighted in the report centers around fostering inclusion, essentially ensuring that LGBTQ+ representation is priority for asset managers and advisors, including among owners, senior management and investment teams.

Investors

Investors should seek out asset managers and advisors that follow the framework presented by Morgan Stanley, above. The report references the Institutional Allocators for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (IADEA)’s diverse manager database, which can help identify funds that self-report LGBTQ+ characteristics.

By continuing to put pressure on asset managers and advisors to prioritize LGBTQ+ issues, investors can help move the industry towards a greater focus on equity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people. This will create a broader ecosystem of support for LGBTQ+ investors, entrepreneurs and people of all backgrounds.

Society

The Morgan Stanley report highlighted that just 0.5% of venture capital in the US is raised by LGBTQ+ startup founders. In general, LGBTQ+ people suffer from greater economic instability. For example, research from the Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement and Research found that LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely to be unbanked or underbanked, illustrating the community’s exclusion from the financial sector.

Creating more investment opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals can help reduce income inequality, close wealth gaps, and generally strengthen the resilience of our economy. This will benefit everyone.

To those who question the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride, the Morgan Stanley report should serve as a strong indication of what’s to come: We are not going anywhere, and if the investment industry is smart, they will only increase their investments in our community. Investors are demanding it. Ignoring this demand will only have you miss out on an important market segment and hurt your bottom line.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

