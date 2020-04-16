Investor demand at UK bond auctions drops to 4-week low

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Investor demand fell to a four-week low at two auctions of British government bonds on Thursday, though remained high by historic standards, as the country continued with its plan to issue a record volume of bonds this month.

Investors bid for 2.40 times the 2 billion pounds ($2.50 billion) on offer of the 30-year benchmark 1.75% 2049 gilt GB30YT=RR, GBT1T49=, and 2.38 times the 3 billion pounds of the 1.5% 2026 gilt GB6YT=RR, GBT1H26=, both the weakest bid-to-cover ratios since March 19.

Typical bid-to-cover ratios at British gilt auctions are normally just over 2, and gilt prices were little moved by the auction results, with benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR up 1 basis point on the day at 0.31%, in line with German Bunds.

The average yield received by successful bidders at the six-year gilt auction was a record low for a conventional bond at 0.117%, reflecting the global fall in government borrowing costs due to the weaker economic outlook caused by the coronavirus.

British government bond prices and demand at auctions has been supported by the Bank of England's commitment to buy 200 billion pounds of assets, mostly gilts, over the next few months as part of its quantitative easing programme.

This support comes at a time when Britain is expected to need to borrow record amounts to fund government programmes to reduce the economic impact of shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office already plans to issue 45 billion pounds of debt in April - a monthly record - and will set out new full-year borrowing plans next week.

