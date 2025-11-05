Investor Cuts Stake in Coeur Mining by $4 Million Amid Stock's 130% Rally and New Gold Deal

Key Points

Massachusetts-based Lane Generational sold 311,499 shares of Coeur Mining for an estimated $3.8 million in the third uarter.

The transaction value is equal to about 3.2% of assets under management at the end of the period.

At quarter-end, Lane reported still holding 574,130 shares of Coeur Mining valued at $10.8 million, making it the fund's second-largest holding.

Massachusetts-based Lane Generational reported reducing its position in Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) by 311,499 shares worth an estimated $3.8 million, according to its SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Tuesday, Lane Generational reduced its stake in Coeur Mining by 311,499 shares during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value based on the quarterly average share price was approximately $3.8 million. Following the sale, the fund reported holding 574,130 shares valued at $10.8 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

Lane Generational's Coeur Mining position now accounts for 9% of the fund’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NBIS: $13.36 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CDE: $10.77 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSE:OR: $10.39 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSE:AEM: $9.93 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DLO: $7.22 million (6% of AUM)

As of Tuesday's market close, Coeur Mining shares were priced at $13.82, up 130% over the past year and far outperforming the S&P 500's 17% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $190.7 million Price (as of market close Tuesday) $13.82 One-Year Price Change 130%

Company Snapshot

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a North American precious metals producer with a diversified portfolio of wholly owned mining assets and development projects. The company produces and markets gold, silver, zinc, and lead concentrates sourced from wholly owned mines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it operates an integrated mining business model, generating revenue primarily through the extraction, processing, and sale of precious and base metal concentrates to third-party customers under offtake agreements.

Foolish Take

Lane Generational trimmed its position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter in a move that may signal some portfolio rebalancing following the miner’s sharp rally this year. The Massachusetts-based fund sold 311,499 shares, an estimated $3.8 million reduction, according to its latest SEC filing. Despite the sale, Coeur remains one of Lane’s largest positions, accounting for nearly 9% of reportable assets.



Coeur shares have surged 130% over the past year, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 17% gain, after a strong operational turnaround and a major expansion push. Just this week, the company announced its planned acquisition of New Gold Inc., a deal expected to create a new North American senior precious metals producer with complementary assets across gold and silver operations. Meanwhile, Coeur’s third-quarter revenue climbed 15% year-over-year to $555 million, helping the firm post its fifth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.



For long-term investors, Coeur’s combination of expanding production capacity and consolidation-driven scale could strengthen margins, though execution and commodity price swings remain key risks.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Stake: The ownership interest or shareholding an investor or fund holds in a company.

Quarterly Average Price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating transaction values.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark or index.

Offtake Agreements: Contracts where a buyer agrees to purchase a portion or all of a producer's future output.

Integrated Mining Business Model: A mining approach where a company manages extraction, processing, and sales within its own operations.

Wholly Owned Mines: Mining operations that are 100% owned and controlled by a single company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

