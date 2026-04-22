Investor Cuts Stagwell Stake by 500,000 Shares After a 50% Stock Swing

Key Points

My Personal CFO reduced its Stagwell stake by 500,882 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $2.80 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $2.32 million, reflecting both share reduction and stock price movement.

The post-trade holding stood at 90,000 shares valued at $566,100.

10 stocks we like better than Stagwell ›

On April 21, 2026, My Personal CFO reported selling 500,882 shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), an estimated $2.80 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, My Personal CFO reduced its position in Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) by 500,882 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.80 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the Stagwell stake declined by $2.32 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

After the sale, Stagwell represents 0.25% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VTI: $34.78 million (15.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $17.85 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVUS: $13.03 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFAI: $12.96 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $10.97 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, Stagwell shares were priced at $7.02, up 30% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 35% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-21) $7.02 Market Capitalization $1.78 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.91 billion Net Income (TTM) $29.10 million

Company snapshot

Stagwell offers digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, creativity, and communications services across three main segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the design and implementation of digital platforms, media buying and planning, strategic consulting, and technology-driven marketing solutions for brands and marketers.

It serves enterprise clients, in-house marketers, and brands seeking integrated advertising, digital, and communications solutions, with a focus on technology-enabled marketing services.

Stagwell operates at scale as a diversified provider of digital marketing, media, and communications services, leveraging technology to deliver data-driven solutions. The company’s strategy centers on integrating creative, media, and technology capabilities to address evolving client needs in a digital-first marketplace. Stagwell offers marketing solutions that combine data analytics, digital platform development, and performance media for global brands.

What this transaction means for investors

Stagwell has had a volatile ride this year, surging close to 50% in the first few weeks of the year before crashing through late February and recouping gains thereafter. Against that backdrop, this sale looks more like opportunistic trimming than a change in conviction, especially given how small the position now is at just 0.25% of AUM.



What matters more is that the underlying business is quietly improving. Full-year 2025 revenue reached $2.91 billion, up 2%, while net revenue rose 6% and 9% excluding advocacy. It’s also important to note that growth is increasingly coming from higher-value areas. Digital transformation net revenue climbed 13%, and the Marketing Cloud segment exploded 230%, underscoring management’s push into AI-driven services.



Profitability trends are also moving in the right direction. Adjusted EBITDA hit $422 million, and free cash flow more than doubled to $187 million, giving the company more flexibility on capital allocation, including buybacks. Looking ahead, management is guiding for 8% to 12% net revenue growth and up to $525 million in EBITDA in 2026. How management performs against those expectations will be crucial for the stock going forward.

Should you buy stock in Stagwell right now?

Before you buy stock in Stagwell, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Stagwell wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.