Investor conviction continues for bonds, returns for equities - BofA

February 03, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Lucy Raitano for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investors poured cash into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, showing conviction in both asset classes, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday, while they shed cash and gold.

Equity funds got a $16 billion injection while bonds saw inflows of $7.8 billion, BofA said citing EPFR data, as investors showed "no inflation fear".

Gold, however, saw outflows of $1.3 billion while investors pulled $0.3 billion out of cash.

Emerging market debt and equity enjoyed their seventh straight week of inflows, totalling $8.3 billion.

BofA's bull and bear indicator - a measure of market sentiment - is at its highest level since March 2022. It has clocked up its biggest three-month surge since August 2020, driven by strong emerging market flows and strong stock market breadth, BofA said.

