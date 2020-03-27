Investor Confidence Drops in March

Global investor confidence declined in March as the novel coronavirus became a global pandemic, according to the State Street Investor Confidence Index.

The index, developed by State Street (NYSE: STT), decreased four points from February to 74.5. Confidence was lowest in North America, where the index dropped 2.9 points to 67.8. Europe saw the sharpest decline, falling from 110.6 to 95.6. In Asia, the index rose 8.7 points to 94.5.

Image Source: Getty Images

State Street's index measures investors' risk tolerance by analyzing institutional buying and selling. A reading above 100 means institutional investors are increasing their allocations; below 100 means they're decreasing.

"As the concerns over Covid-19 moved from China to Europe, the Investor Confidence Index has reflected this shift," said Lee Ferridge, State Street's head of multi-asset strategy for the Americas. "Rapidly growing case numbers in Europe pushed sentiment down by a marked 15 points, back below the neutral line of 100 for the first time since August. North American sentiment declined from an already low level, hovering near all-time lows as investors wait to see the breadth of fiscal and monetary response. In contrast, however, as the number of active cases in China declined, investor sentiment in Asia actually rebounded in March by 8.7 points, largely reversing February's decline."

This month's 74.5 overall score is the lowest since April 2019, when it was 72.9. In North America, the 67.8 number is actually up slightly from January, when it was 66.2.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.