Investor Cerberus calls for changes to Commerzbank board, strategy

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank's CBKG.DE supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

The letter, seen by Reuters and dated June 9, said: "We believe other shareholders would be highly supportive of efforts to enact significant change at the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the Company's strategic plan."

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

Cerberus has made a big bet on German banks, holding a more than 5% stake in Commerzbank and 3% in Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE.

Commerzbank shares are down 20% so far this year.

"The precarious situation of Commerzbank requires swift and decisive action now," Cerberus wrote, demanding a response by June 12.

