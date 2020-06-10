Investor Cerberus calls for changes to Commerzbank board, strategy

Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank's supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

Cerberus has made big bet on German banks

Cerberus says precarious situation of bank requires swift action

Commerzbank declines to comment

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank's CBKG.DE supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

The letter, seen by Reuters and dated June 9, said: "We believe other shareholders would be highly supportive of efforts to enact significant change at the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the Company's strategic plan."

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

Cerberus has made a big bet on German banks, holding a more than 5% stake in Commerzbank and 3% in Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE.

Commerzbank shares are down 20% so far this year.

"The precarious situation of Commerzbank requires swift and decisive action now," Cerberus wrote, demanding a response by June 12.

