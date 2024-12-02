Investor Centre Limited Announces AGM Results

BIR Financial Ltd. (AU:ICU) has released an update.
Investor Centre Limited (ASX:ICU) successfully passed all resolutions at its annual general meeting, with key decisions such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Nicholas Pearce as a director. The meeting, held on November 29, 2024, saw a mix of support and opposition, reflecting active shareholder engagement.
