Investor Centre Limited Announces AGM Results

December 02, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

BIR Financial Ltd. (AU:ICU) has released an update.

Investor Centre Limited (ASX:ICU) successfully passed all resolutions at its annual general meeting, with key decisions such as the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Nicholas Pearce as a director. The meeting, held on November 29, 2024, saw a mix of support and opposition, reflecting active shareholder engagement.

