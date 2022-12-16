Investor Cat Rock reduces stake in Just Eat Takeaway - SEC filing

December 16, 2022 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cat Rock, previously the second-largest shareholder in meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, has sold part of its stake, according to an SEC filing.

The filing on Dec. 15 showed the stake standing at 4.93% with 10.65 million shares as of Dec. 12. Refinitiv data showed the investor had previously held around 14.79 million shares, or 6.85%.

The largest shareholders in Just Eat are now founder Jitse Groen with 7.1%, Baupost Group with 6.5%, Caledonia Investments with 6.15%, and UBS Asset Management with 5.85%.

