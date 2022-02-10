Investor calls for resignation of chair of Germany's Aareal Bank

The activist investor Teleios, which holds a 6% stake in Germany's Aareal Bank, on Thursday called for the resignation of the lender's chairman, according to a letter.

The letter, addressed to the supervisory board and signed by Adam Epstein of Teleios, said that the protagonists of a recent failed buyout deal, including chair Hermann Wagner, should "acknowledge their misjudgment and resign now."

