Investor calls for resignation of chair of Germany's Aareal Bank

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The activist investor Teleios, which holds a 6% stake in Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE, on Thursday called for the resignation of the lender's chairman, according to a letter.

The letter, addressed to the supervisory board and signed by Adam Epstein of Teleios, said that the protagonists of a recent failed buyout deal, including chair Hermann Wagner, should "acknowledge their misjudgment and resign now."

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

