Investor Buys $35 Million of Enviri as Stock Surges Over 100% in a Year

Angelo Gordon & Co. acquired 2,339,915 shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter for an estimated $34.87 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end NVRI position value rose by $48.10 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

Post-trade, the fund held 3,518,688 shares valued at $63.05 million.

On February 17, 2026, Angelo Gordon & Co. disclosed a significant buy of Enviri (NYSE:NVRI), acquiring 2,339,915 shares in a transaction estimated at $34.87 million based on quarterly average pricing.

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Angelo Gordon & Co. increased its stake in Enviri by 2,339,915 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $34.87 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $48.10 million, capturing both the impact of new purchases and changes in Enviri’s share price.

The purchase lifted NVRI’s share of the fund’s 13F assets to 5.95% as of December 31, 2025.

Top post-filing holdings: NYSE: HOUS: $137.25 million (22.7% of AUM) NYSE: NVRI: $63.05 million (10.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: BRKRP: $48.30 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: NGL: $46.93 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, NVRI shares were priced at $19.00, up 117.6% over the past year AND outperforming the S&P 500 by 95.28 percentage points.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.24 billion Net income (TTM) ($166.56 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $19.00 One-year price change 117.6%

Enviri provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, including on-site material logistics, resource recovery, and specialty waste processing.

The firm generates revenue through long-term service contracts, manufacturing and sales of industrial byproducts, and specialty waste treatment and recycling.

It serves iron, steel, and metals manufacturers, as well as clients with hazardous and non-hazardous waste management needs in the United States and internationally.

Enviri is a leading provider of environmental and waste management solutions, operating through its Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. With a diversified portfolio of services and products, the company addresses complex waste challenges for industrial clients, supporting resource recovery and compliance. Enviri's scale and long-term contracts provide stability, while its focus on specialty waste streams positions it competitively in the industrial services sector.

Enviri shares have been on a tear, and much of that can be attributed to investor fanfare over the firm’s November announcement of a $3 billion cash sale of its Clean Earth division to Veolia. More recently, the company reported roughly $2.2 billion in revenue for 2025, supported by its Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth segments, which handle everything from steel mill byproducts to specialty hazardous waste, and the latter of which posted a record year. Those businesses tend to run on long-term service agreements, which helps stabilize revenue even when industrial activity slows.



Within the portfolio, the position sits alongside other industrial and real estate-linked holdings, suggesting a strategy built around infrastructure and environmental services that benefit from long-term regulatory and industrial trends. Meanwhile, Enviri CEO Nick Grasberger said the firm expects to close its Clean Earth sale in the middle of this year, while pointing to the highest quarterly earnings of the year for Harsco Environmental and “right-sizing” measures for the Rail side of the organization. “While both businesses continue to navigate near-term market pressures, their attractive fundamentals combined with our internal actions to reduce complexity and drive operational excellence are expected to further boost margins for New Enviri and enhance value for shareholders in the coming years,” he concluded.



