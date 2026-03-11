Investor Buys Up $21 Million in Remitly Stock as Fintech’s Revenue Surges 29% Year Over Year

Key Points

Lead Edge Capital Management acquired 1,425,420 shares of Remitly Global for an estimated $20.71 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $13.08 million, reflecting both the additional shares and price movement.

Remitly Global now accounts for 14.4% of Lead Edge’s 13F holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Lead Edge Capital Management disclosed a buy of 1,425,420 shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), an estimated $20.71 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Lead Edge Capital Management increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 1,425,420 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this share purchase was approximately $20.71 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s position in Remitly Global ended the quarter valued at $56.03 million, up $13.08 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both net purchases and share price changes.

What else to know

Lead Edge’s buy brought Remitly Global to 14.37% of its 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:YEXT: $103.10 million (26.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:APPN: $56.98 million (14.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:RELY: $56.03 million (14.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:MDB: $53.74 million (13.8% of AUM) NYSE:CWAN: $46.95 million (12.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Remitly Global were priced at roughly $17, up about 17% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $17 Market capitalization $3.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net income (TTM) $67.9 million

Company snapshot

Remitly Global offers digital cross-border remittance services, enabling individuals to send money internationally to approximately 150 countries.

The company operates a transaction-based business model, generating revenue primarily from transfer fees and foreign exchange spreads on remittance volumes.

It serves immigrants and their families as its core customer base, focusing on underserved populations seeking affordable and reliable money transfer solutions.

Remitly Global is a technology-driven financial services provider specializing in digital remittances. The company leverages a scalable platform to facilitate secure, efficient cross-border payments, supporting a global network of send and receive corridors. Its focus on digital-first solutions and customer-centric design positions Remitly as a competitive player in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Like many other fintech firms, Remitly hasn’t had the best stock run in the past year, with shares collapsing as much as 50% as investors largely soured on the space. Still, what’s happened since last quarter ended may shed light on why Lead Edge decided to step in when it did. Shares have surged about 28% this year, the vast majority of which accumulated after the firm posted fourth-quarter earnings.



Remitly reported revenue that surged 29% year over year to $1.6 billion alongside a positive net income of $67.9 million, compared to a $37 million loss one year prior. Meanwhile, send volume surged 37% to nearly $55 billion.



Within the portfolio, the position sits alongside other software and fintech names such as Yext, Appian, MongoDB, and Clearwater Analytics. That cluster highlights a clear preference for digital infrastructure platforms that benefit as traditional financial services migrate online, and with Remitly’s recent results, it’s no surprise why a fund would want to lean in.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and is short shares of MongoDB. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

