This Investor Built a $56 Million Position in RAPT Last Quarter. It Was Just Acquired for $58 Per Share

Key Points

OrbiMed Advisors increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 556,273 shares during the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $17.28 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the RAPT stake rose by $27.62 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price appreciation.

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,642,891 shares of RAPT, valued at $55.64 million as of December 31, 2025.

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On February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors disclosed a buy of 556,273 shares of RAPT, with an estimated transaction value of $17.28 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, OrbiMed Advisors acquired an additional 556,273 shares of RAPT Therapeutics. The estimated transaction value is $17.28 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The fund’s total holding in RAPT at quarter-end was 1,642,891 shares, with a reported value of $55.64 million.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the RAPT position to 1.1% of OrbiMed Advisors’ 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: EWTX: $385,091,379 (7.9% of AUM) NYSE: LLY: $323,693,616 (6.7% of AUM) NYSE: BSX: $230,680,255 (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: SVA: $184,466,170 (3.8% of AUM) NYSE: EW: $157,107,225 (3.2% of AUM)

RAPT was acquired by GSK for $58 per share. The acquisition was completed on March 3.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $57.84 Market Capitalization $955.95 million Net Income (TTM) ($105.64 million) One-Year Price Change 502.5%

Company snapshot

RAPT develops oral small-molecule therapies targeting oncology and inflammatory diseases, with key drug candidates currently in clinical trials.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through research, clinical development, and potential commercialization.

It targets patients with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of oral small-molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a pipeline approach, advancing candidates such as RPT193 and FLX475 through clinical trials to address significant gaps in current treatment options. Its strategic focus on immunology-based therapeutics positions it to compete in markets with high unmet medical need and significant growth potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Less than three weeks after the quarter ended, RAPT announced it was set to be acquired for $58 per share, roughly 75% above the stock’s $33.15 price on December 31. That kind of premium underscores how large pharmaceutical companies often value promising immunology assets well before they reach commercialization, and it also means OrbiMed’s purchase was well-timed.



RAPT Therapeutics had been advancing immunology and oncology drug candidates, including therapies targeting inflammatory diseases and immune pathways. The real draw, however, was its anti-IgE antibody candidate ozureprubart, designed to prevent severe allergic reactions. Food allergies represent a growing health challenge, affecting more than 17 million people in the United States alone and driving millions of hospital visits each year.



Within the broader portfolio, the position remained relatively small compared with larger holdings in companies like Eli Lilly, Boston Scientific, and Edwards Lifesciences. That context suggests the investment was likely treated as a targeted biotech opportunity rather than a core allocation.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Edwards Lifesciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.