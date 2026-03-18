Investor Builds $6 Million Position in Surging Chemicals Name Beating the S&P 500 by Nearly 40 Points

Key Points

EVR Research bought 100,000 shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.92 million due to the new position in NGVT.

The new position in NGVT places it outside the fund's top five holdings by value.

10 stocks we like better than Ingevity ›

On February 17, 2026, EVR Research disclosed a new position in Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), acquiring 100,000 shares worth $5.92 million.

What happened

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, EVR Research reported initiating a new position in Ingevity by purchasing 100,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The fund's quarter-end position in NGVT was valued at $5.92 million, reflecting the full size of the new stake.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 3.19% of its $185.31 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:DAN: $17.34 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE:WKC: $17.34 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSE:CPS: $12.31 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:GEF: $11.85 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE:MEC: $11.33 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Ingevity shares were priced at $68.56, up 56% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $68.56 Market capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.17 billion Net income (TTM) ($150.3 million)

Company snapshot

EVR Research produces specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials, with key products including hardwood-based activated carbon for emissions control and chemicals derived from crude tall oil and lignin.

The company operates a dual-segment business model: Performance Materials generates revenue from engineered carbon products for automotive and industrial applications, while Performance Chemicals targets pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers.

It serves automotive OEMs, industrial manufacturers, and infrastructure customers across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Ingevity is a specialty chemicals company with a global footprint and a focus on engineered carbon solutions and performance chemicals. The company leverages proprietary technologies to address emissions control, industrial processing, and infrastructure needs, supporting diverse end markets.

What this transaction means for investors

EVR Research just added targeted cyclical exposure at a time when investors are getting more selective about where growth actually shows up in the real economy. Within a portfolio already tilted toward industrial and materials names, this position fits cleanly alongside holdings tied to manufacturing, infrastructure, and auto demand, rather than high-multiple tech bets.



Ingevity’s activated carbon and specialty chemicals businesses are tied directly to emissions standards, infrastructure spending, and industrial production, which tend to hold up better than expected when economic momentum stabilizes, and the company’s recent performance reflects that, with shares up roughly 56% over the past year and comfortably beating the broader market. In its latest earnings report, Ingevity pointed to adjusted EBITDA of $373 million last year, which was consistent with 2024 levels despite broader uncertainty tied to tariffs and supply chain disruptions.



At just over 3% of assets, this isn’t quite a top holding, but it does suggest conviction in the stock. Ultimately, it seems this is a durable bet for an investor focused on just that.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.