Investor Boosts Stake in Global Data Centre Group

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Samuel Terry Asset Management Pty Ltd, as trustee for Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund, has increased its stake in Global Data Centre Group, with its voting power rising from 13.51% to 15.01% through an on-market purchase. The transaction involved buying 1,157,147 fully paid stapled securities at $2.90 each, signaling a growing confidence in the data center operator. This change in the substantial holding underscores potential shifts in the company’s investor landscape and could influence Global Data Centre Group’s strategic direction.

