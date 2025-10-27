Investor Boosts Exposure to International Stocks with $5 Million Purchase of Emerging Market ETF

Key Points

Boston-based Winthrop Advisory Group bought 78,982 additional shares of ACWX for an estimated $4.9 million in the third quarter.

The move represents about 0.4% of reportable assets under management as of September 30.

At quarter-end, Winthrow reported owning more than 1 million shares of ACWX valued at $68.1 million, making it the firm's fifth-largest holding.

Winthrop Advisory Group disclosed the purchase of 78,982 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), with an estimated transaction value of $4.9 million, according to its SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What Happened

According to its SEC filing released Friday, Boston-based Winthrop Advisory Group increased its stake in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by purchasing 78,982 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired, based on the average price for the quarter, was $4.9 million. The fund now holds a total of 1 million shares valued at $68.1 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

ITOT: $131.2 million (11.5% of AUM)

IVV: $120.5 million (10.5% of AUM)

IWB: $92.8 million (8.1% of AUM)

QQQ: $81.9 million (7.2% of AUM)

ACWX: $68.1 million (6% of AUM)

As of Monday, ACWX shares were priced at $67.04, up 21% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500's 18% gain over the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $7 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-23) $67.04 Dividend yield 2.5% 1-year total return 17%

ETF Snapshot

ACWX seeks to track the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, investing at least 80% of assets in component securities of the underlying index and in investments with substantially identical economic characteristics.

The portfolio consists of a diversified basket of international stocks, weighted by free float-adjusted market capitalization.

It operates as a passively managed ETF with a transparent, rules-based methodology.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF provides investors with broad exposure to international equities, excluding U.S. companies, through a single, cost-efficient vehicle. The fund's strategy is designed to capture the performance of both developed and emerging markets, offering diversification and access to global growth opportunities.

Foolish Take

Winthrop Advisory Group’s increased stake in the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) suggests a growing confidence in international equities after several years of underperformance relative to the U.S. The Michigan-based firm added nearly 79,000 shares—an estimated $4.9 million buy—bringing its total position to just over 1 million shares valued at $68 million, according to its latest SEC filing.



The move marks one of Winthrop’s largest quarterly allocations and brings ACWX to nearly 6% of its $1.14 billion in reportable assets. The ETF, which tracks the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, offers diversified exposure across developed and emerging markets and has returned 21% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 18% gain. Its holdings are led by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor, Tencent, and Nestlé, reflecting broad global participation in the 2025 market rally.



For long-term investors, Winthrop’s expansion into ACWX reinforces the argument for global diversification. While the U.S. continues to dominate equity performance, periods of catch-up in overseas markets can offer both growth potential and portfolio balance—particularly when valuations abroad remain more favorable.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment that trades on stock exchanges like a single security.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Annualized: A figure converted to a yearly rate, allowing comparison across different time periods.

Free float-adjusted market capitalization: A method of weighting index components based on shares available for public trading, excluding restricted shares.

Passively managed: An investment strategy that aims to replicate the performance of a market index, rather than actively selecting securities.

Rules-based methodology: An investment approach that follows predetermined, systematic criteria for selecting and weighting securities.

Developed markets: Countries with advanced economies, stable political systems, and established financial markets.

Emerging markets: Nations with developing economies and financial markets that are growing but less mature than developed markets.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company or fund.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

