Investor 'bleed-out': Mexico risks more capital outflows of sovereign debt

By Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Record capital outflows of Mexico's sovereign debt could intensify in the coming months ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike that is likely to ratchet up pressure on Mexico's peso currency, analysts said.

Mexico last year registered debt outflows of 257.6 billion pesos ($12.63 billion) amid greater risk aversion and the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, just beating the 2020 tally.

The first week of 2022 saw another 8.9 billion pesos ($439 million) of Mexican government debt flow out.

"It's very likely this bleed-out will continue in 2022," CI Banco analyst James Salazar said of the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated tightening of monetary policy.

Mexican debt, which since the 2008 financial crisis has benefited from loose U.S. monetary policy that took rates to record lows, is now bracing for an expected Fed March rate hike.

The market anticipates at least three U.S. rate increases in 2022 from the current rate of between 0% and 0.25%, potentially harming emerging assets like Mexican sovereign debt, which is viewed as riskier despite offering better returns.

Analysts expect Mexico's central bank to respond by raising its benchmark rate above 6.5% by the end of the year from the current 5.5%, a Citibanamex survey showed, at a time when Mexican inflation is at its highest levels since 2001.

Mexico's peso currency has taken a hit over rate spread concerns and analysts believe it could face more pressure this year. It could close 2022 at 21.60 per dollar, the Citibanamex survey showed, a depreciation of 5.9% from current levels.

Still, there have been some bright spots.

Last year, the peso weakened 3.1%, but far less than other regional emerging market currencies, encouraged by the economic recovery in the United States, Mexico's main business partner.

Exports, one of Mexico's main sources of foreign exchange, recovered almost 20% between January and November 2021 from a 10% slump during 2020, official data show.

The peso has also benefited from remittances, mainly from the United States, which are expected to top $50 billion for the first time in 2021. A surge in U.S. tourism to Mexico in the second half of last year has also supported the currency.

However, there are also concerns that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's contentious plan to boost state control of the electricity market could sap investment.

"These are local factors that don't help much and that contribute to us seeing these capital outflows," said Alejandro Saldana, an analyst at financial group Ve Por Mas.

"These months may still be difficult."

(1 dollar = 20.396 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.