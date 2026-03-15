This Investor Is Betting $16 Million on a Software Stock Down 17% This Past Year. Here's What to Know

Key Points

Blue Door Asset Management added 88,100 NICE shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $10.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $8.22 million, reflecting both new shares and stock price movement.

The position at quarter's end stood at 142,900 shares valued at $16.15 million.

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Blue Door Asset Management disclosed a fourth-quarter buy of 88,100 shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), with an estimated transaction value of $10.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Blue Door Asset Management increased its stake in NICE by 88,100 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value for this buy is $10.64 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The value of the NICE position at quarter end rose by $8.22 million, a figure reflecting both the share addition and any price appreciation.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FLEX: $23.49 million (14.7% of AUM) NYSE: EPAM: $18.38 million (11.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: NICE: $16.15 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:WAY: $13.18 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: NXT: $13.15 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, NICE shares were priced at $117.39, down about 16.5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 20% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $117.39 Market capitalization $7.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.95 billion Net income (TTM) $612.1 million

Company snapshot

NICE offers AI-driven cloud platforms for digital business solutions, including CXone for contact centers, Enlighten AI for customer experience, and X-Sight for financial crime and compliance

The firm generates revenue primarily through the sale of enterprise software solutions, cloud-based subscriptions, and value-added services to organizations worldwide

It serves large enterprises, public sector agencies, and financial institutions seeking advanced customer engagement, compliance, and analytics capabilities

NICE Ltd. is a global provider of AI-powered cloud software platforms, specializing in customer experience, digital transformation, and financial crime prevention. The company leverages advanced analytics and automation to deliver scalable solutions for complex enterprise needs. Its broad product suite and focus on mission-critical applications support its position in the enterprise software market.

What this transaction means for investors

NICE’s latest results showcase why investors might continue to view the business as a durable software compounder even as the stock has really struggled recently. NICE generated $2.95 billion in revenue in 2025, up 8% year over year, while its fast-growing cloud segment expanded 13% to $2.24 billion. Fourth quarter revenue climbed 9% to $786.5 million, and earnings growth remained strong, with diluted EPS jumping 43% to $9.67 for the full year. Momentum in AI products is also accelerating adoption, appearing in all new seven-figure CXone deals as AI annual recurring revenue surged 66% to $328 million for the year.



Despite those numbers, the stock has slipped roughly 16.5% over the past year, lagging the broader market. That disconnect may help explain why investors are adding exposure. And the move might already be paying off: Shares are up about a modest 4% for the year, bucking the S&P 500’s roughly 3% decline in the same period.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPAM Systems, Nextpower, and Nice. The Motley Fool recommends Flex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.