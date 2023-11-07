Investor Alert: These 3 Cryptos Could Be the Next Big Thing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) meteoric rise to the $35,000 level, many investors are now eying other cryptos to buy for similar gains. The good news is that there is no lack of opportunity for investors in the market.

So, for this article, we’ll dive into three little-known coins with significant catalysts ahead of them. The coins on this list also have smaller market caps than the marquee names we’re used to seeing, which gives them further upside potential.

So here are three cryptos that are worth considering today.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD) is a blockchain platform for creating, sharing, and monetizing AI services. It has seen a price increase of over 1,300% earlier in 2023 and could continue to grow as AI technology accelerates in its development.

There’s been one pivotal development for AGIX that has left me feeling bullish. It has introduced staking for its AGIX token on the Cardano (ADA-USD) blockchain, adding to its existing staking on Ethereum (ETH-USD). This move, announced at the Cardano Summit 2023, is part of SingularityNET’s efforts to integrate AI with blockchain technology. AGIX staking on Cardano will also support liquidity for AI services on the SingularityNET platform.

Thus, by buying AGIX, one can benefit from the tailwinds of the growth of the broader crypto market as well as AI. This makes it one of those cryptos to buy.

Fetch.ai (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) is an AI lab that enables the creation of autonomous agents for various tasks. With the rise of AI, Fetch.ai’s FET tokens, used as payment on its network, have great potential for inflating value.

In 2023, Fetch.ai’s token FET experienced volatility, peaking at 55 cents in February before dipping to 18 cents in June. As an Ethereum-based token, FET is integral to the Fetch.ai ecosystem for accessing services and staking, with a total supply of 1.15 billion and over 1 billion tokens in circulation.

Fetch.ai has secured substantial funding and formed strategic partnerships, notably with Bosch while continuing to innovate despite facing security challenges.

If the success of OpenAI’s large language model is anything to go by, then we can surmise that autonomous agents will be the next step in the development of AI for the average user. These agents supercharge the efficiency of AI and build on the experience of using chatbots. Considering these factors, it makes FET one of those cryptos to buy.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) powers the Brave browser, which rewards users for viewing ads. With over 50 million monthly active users and growing utility in DeFi, BAT could see increased adoption and value.

BAT also has native integrations into sites like Reddit and certain Discord users through chatbots, allowing users to reward each other for providing helpful content. These mechanisms mean it’s one of the few tokens out there that have sustainable tokenomics with a clear path forward to increasing value.

It has also seen a recent uptick in interest following the announcement of its new browsing assistant, Leo. Despite a challenging year in 2023, price predictions for BAT are varied, with some analysts forecasting a rise to 36 cents by the end of 2023, $1.58 by 2025, and as high as $3.32 by 2030.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

