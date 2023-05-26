Investor Alert: META Stock’s Rise Isn’t Just About TikTok

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Recently, news with one of Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) competitors has been discussed as a catalyst for META stock. That would be the potential for a full U.S. ban of TikTok.

But given what has transpired since Montana became the first U.S. state to ban the China-owned video-sharing app, that’s a tough sell.

I am doubtful that other U.S. states, much less the U.S. federal government, will follow Montana’s lead, and try to implement their own crackdowns.

A TikTok ban would certainly be a significant change for Meta, but it won’t sink TikTok.

Chalk it up to three important factors at play with the social media giant, only one of which has a TikTok connection.

Don’t Count on This Catalyst

Last week, when discussing Meta Platforms, I talked about the aforementioned TikTok ban catalyst, and what it really means for shares.

In a nutshell, I argued that, while not the sole reason to buy the stock, it was nonetheless a potential game-changing growth catalyst, albeit a long-shot one.

That said, considering the latest developments surrounding the ban, I’m having second thoughts. Forget about this being a potential long-shot catalyst. Instead, this is more likely a no-shot catalyst for META stock.

Since the Montana ban was signed into law, TikTok creators, as well as the app’s owner itself, have sued the Treasure State. One of their key arguments is that Montana doesn’t have the power to implement this ban, since it affects interstate commerce.

This argument alone may be enough to get a judge to rule in TikTok’s favor.

It could discourage other states from trying to implement their own state-level bans. As for a U.S. Federal-level ban on TikTok? Even as there is support for a ban from leaders of both major political parties, experts have argued that a federal ban is a non-starter, for many reasons.

Count on These Three Instead

With 26% of the U.S. social media market, it’s an understatement to say that banning TikTok would get measurable results for META stock. Eliminating this competition would lead to increased users, and increased engagement.

This would cause a massive boost to revenue and earnings for the company’s two main platforms. Still, it’s best not to waste time daydreaming about this “what if?” scenario playing out.

This is especially the case, as there are three other catalysts in play stand to send this stock to higher prices.

First, there’s a strong chance that Meta’s profitability continues to improve over the next year. Cost savings resulting from its still-ongoing layoffs are only beginning to have an impact on the bottom line.

Don’t forget, too, that a rebound in digital advertising demand is also starting to take shape.

Second, the company’s efforts in AI and the metaverse could ultimately translate into revenue and earnings growth.

Third, while TikTok may be here to stay in the U.S., Meta Platforms’ Reels feature is helping to mitigate this competitive threat.

This feature could also help contribute to Meta’s fiscal performance as soon as next year.

A Buy on Any Weakness

With so much in its corner, META doesn’t need a TikTok ban to stay a long-term winner. These numerous catalysts are likely more than sufficient to drive increased profitability, and in turn, further solid gains ahead for the stock.

Having said all of this, keep in mind that shares could be vulnerable to some near-term volatility. Excitement about a possible ban may have played a role in the stock’s continued rise in price this month. With the legal challenges mentioned above, this excitement is likely waning. This could result in a pullback for shares.

The company has also experienced some moderate hiccups lately. A good example is a $1.3 billion fine imposed on the company by the European Union (or EU), due to data privacy violations.

Nevertheless, while you may not want to chase META stock, consider any weakness as prime time to pounce.

On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Thomas Niel, contributor for InvestorPlace.com, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016.

