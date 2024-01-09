Investor Alert: 3 New Additions to the Zacks Rank You Do Not Want to Miss

The Zacks Rank is one of the most powerful tools in the suite of products offered by Zacks, providing investors with new ideas every day. By utilizing Zacks’s proprietary earnings trend models, we can identify stocks with the highest probability of moving higher in the near future.

Here, I will share a diverse selection of stocks with top Zacks ranks to consider adding to your portfolio.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International FVRR is an online platform that connects businesses with freelancers offering various digital services. Launched in 2010, Fiverr allows individuals to offer services, or "gigs," ranging from graphic design and writing to programming and marketing. The platform's unique model allows freelancers to set their own service prices, starting at $5, hence the name "Fiverr." FVRR has experienced significant growth, reflecting the increasing demand for freelance services in the gig economy.

Fiverr has gone through a pretty epic boom bust cycle from IPO, through the post-Covid book to today. As of now, the stock is trading below its IPO price in early 2019. However, since IPO, Fiverr International has grown annual sales from $76 million to $353 million.



Image Source: TradingView

Earnings estimates for the freelancer marketplace have been trending higher for the last several months, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. FY24 sales are forecast to grow 12.5% YoY to $408 million and EPS are expected to climb 24% YoY to $2.37 per share.

Additionally, based on next year’s earnings estimates, FVRR is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of just 11.7x, a very low valuation for an internet company with wide gross margins, and nice sales growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Energy Corporation

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is the country’s leading producer of carbonfree energy, powering 20 million homes and making up 10% of the nation’s renewable electricity. Through its diversified energy assets, including nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar generation facilities, it is leading the industry in the transition to renewable utilities.

Because of its status as both a utility stock, typically owned for steady, low volatility returns, as well as an innovative, alternative energy company, CEG has both limited downside risks and asymmetric upside potential.

Constellation Energy Corporation has strongly upward trending earnings revisions, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. EPS are forecast to grow at an impressive 26.3% annually for the next 3-5 years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CEG is also trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 17.6x, which is just above the industry average and below its two-year median of 20.2x. Additionally, based on the strong earnings growth forecasts and low valuation, Constellation Energy enjoys a PEG Ratio of just 0.67x, indicating a discounted valuation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Toyota Motors

Toyota Motors TM is a global automotive company headquartered in Japan and one of the largest automakers in the world. Established in 1937, Toyota has a strong reputation for producing a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, trucks, and hybrids.

The company has been a pioneer in manufacturing practices, particularly known for its "Toyota Production System," emphasizing efficiency and quality. Toyota has a global presence, with subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities in various countries.

Toyota Motors has experienced some significant earnings estimates revisions in the last couple of months giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings estimates have been lifted by 70% and FY24 by 11.4%. FY24 earnings are also expected to grow 45% YoY to $19.31 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS at TM are projected to grow at 24.6% annually, while the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of just 9.7x. That give the auto manufacturer a PEG Ratio of just 0.4x, an extremely appealing valuation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

These are just three options from today’s Zacks rank, but new trading ideas are shared every day on the list. When conducting research, I have found few ways as effective for filtering stocks that are likely to stage a strong rally in the near future.

