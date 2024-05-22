Investor Acquires Significant Stake in Vast Resources

Vast Resources (GB:VAST) has released an update.

David Ian Jones has crossed a notable threshold in Vast Resources PLC, reaching an 8.84% share of voting rights, as reported on May 20, 2024. This change in shareholding structure, which was notified to the issuer and regulatory authorities the following day, signifies a potentially influential shift in the company’s ownership.

