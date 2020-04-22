Investor AB upped stakes in ABB, Ericsson, Electrolux Professional in Q1

Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Investor AB INVEb.ST raised its holding in robotics firm ABB ABBN.S, telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST and commercial kitchen equipment firm Electrolux Professional EPROb.ST during the first quarter, it said in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

The investment firm said it invested 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($158.84 million) in ABB, 1.1 billion in Ericsson and 160 million in Electrolux Professional.

"We invested a total SEK 2.9 billion in ABB, Ericsson and Electrolux Professional, at what we believe are attractive levels," Investor CEO Johan Forssell said in the report.

($1 = 10.0728 Swedish crowns)

