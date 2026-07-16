Investor AB Q2 Profit Surges, Net Sales Climb

(RTTNews) - Investor AB (IVSBF), a Swedish investment and holding company, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in the second quarter, mainly with higher changes in value and increased net sales.

In the second quarter, consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Parent company surged to 117.29 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 45.30 billion kronor.

Earnings per share were 38.26 kronor, up from 14.78 kronor lat year.

Operating profit was 119.01 billion kronor, higher than 48.21 billion kronor a year ago.

The latest quarterly results reflected changes in value of 112.08 billion kronor, significantly higher than 38.23 billion kronor a year ago.

EBITA amounted to 3.94 billion kronor, an increase of 13 percent from 3.49 billion kronor a year ago. Adjusted EBITA increased by 16 percent.

Consolidated net sales grew to 17.90 billion kronor from 15.78 billion kronor a year ago.

Organic growth was 7 percent in constant currency.

Adjusted net asset value or NAV was 1.21 trillion kronor or 397 kronor per share as of June 30, 2026.

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