Investor AB opts not to pay a second dividend this year

Sweden's Investor AB will not propose a second dividend this year, it said in a statement on Friday.

The investment firm, owner of stakes in companies such as Ericsson ERICb.ST, Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST and ABB ABBN.S, paid a dividend of 9 crowns per share earlier this year, and had said it would consider a potential second instalment at a later stage.

"The Board has now reviewed the potential for a second dividend following the dividend decisions in the portfolio companies," Investor said in a statement on Friday.

"Taking these into consideration, as well as the increased spread of COVID-19 in many regions, the Board has decided not to propose a second dividend and will thus not call for an Extra General Meeting in 2020".

Investor said it maintained its dividend policy, with an ambition to pay a steadily rising dividend.

