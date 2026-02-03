Investor AB (IVSBF) Price Target Increased by 12.25% to 40.42

The average one-year price target for Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSBF) has been revised to $40.42 / share. This is an increase of 12.25% from the prior estimate of $36.01 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.67 to a high of $45.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.26% from the latest reported closing price of $26.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investor AB. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 25.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVSBF is 0.47%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.94% to 155,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,895K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,149K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVSBF by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,124K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,738K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVSBF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,365K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVSBF by 5.14% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 11,256K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,176K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,435K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVSBF by 4.84% over the last quarter.

