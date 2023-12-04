Investor AB appoints Christian Cederholm as new CEO

Adds detail and background in paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swedish investment group Investor AB INVEb.ST has appointed Christian Cederholm as new CEO, it said on Monday.

The group said in a statement that Cederholm, an employee at Investor since 2001, will take on the job on May 7, succeeding Johan Forssell who will also resign from Investor's board.

