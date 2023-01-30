Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Increases Position in Tucows (TCX)

Fintel reports that Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of Tucows, Inc. (TCX). This represents 15.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1.67MM shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tucows. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 8.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TCX is 0.1100%, an increase of 4.2456%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 8,277K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,446,019 shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319,310 shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Blacksheep Fund Management holds 1,161,006 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 383,476 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391,709 shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 312,675 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368,451 shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278,469 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259,269 shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Tucows Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS(opensrs.com) and Enom(enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage over 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover(hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.