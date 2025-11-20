Investment Powerhouse Backs Biotech Stock to the Tune of $419 Million

Key Points

Added 12,448,158 shares in a new position, increasing reported holdings by $419.00 million

Post-trade, the fund holds 12,448,158 shares worth $419.00 million

The position now represents 27.81% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s 1st-largest holding

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC reported a new stake in HeartFlow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL), adding 12,448,158 shares valued at approximately $419.00 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC disclosed a new position in HeartFlow, acquiring 12,448,158 shares valued at $419.00 million as of September 30, 2025. The stake was revealed in a Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2025 (SEC filing). The transaction makes HeartFlow the largest holding in the fund’s portfolio.

What Else to Know

This new position accounts for 27.81% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:HTFL: $419.00 million (27.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NAMS: $304.85 million (20.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CDTX: $289.29 million (19.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PHVS: $79.37 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:OLMA: $67.00 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares of HeartFlow were priced at $27.98.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $157.75 million Net Income (TTM) ($113.33 million) Price (as of market close 2025-11-15) $27.98

Company Snapshot

Offers the HeartFlow Platform, an AI-driven, non-invasive diagnostic solution for coronary artery disease.

Generates revenue primarily from healthcare providers and institutions using its proprietary heart modeling technology.

Serves hospitals, cardiologists, and health systems worldwide focused on advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and patient management.

HeartFlow, Inc. is a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive diagnostics for coronary artery disease, leveraging artificial intelligence and computational fluid dynamics to deliver personalized 3D heart models. HeartFlow, Inc. operates in the healthcare information services sector and provides non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery diseases worldwide.

Foolish Take

Bain Capital's recent acquisition of $419 million worth of HeartFlow stock is a notable transaction that average investors should remember. Here's why.

For starters, this purchase of HeartFlow stock is immense, particularly when viewed as a percentage of the company's overall size. Heartflow is relatively small company, with a market cap of only $2.4 billion. Therefore, this purchase represents about 17% of the stock's market cap. Indeed, according to Yahoo Finance, Bain is now HeartFlow's largest institutional owner, owning nearly 3x as much compared to the second-largest institutional holder.

What's more, HeartFlow is now Bain's largest single position in its Life Science portfolio, comprising about 27.8% of its assets under management. That means Bain's portfolio managers aren't just bullish on HeartFlow -- they're extremely bullish.

While retail investors should never buy or sell a stock based solely on insider or institutional momentum, it's clear that average investors should keep a close eye on HeartFlow.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The total value of securities a fund must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Form 13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Stake: The ownership interest or shares held by an investor in a company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an investor or fund.

Largest holding: The investment that represents the greatest value within a fund's portfolio.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Non-invasive diagnostic solution: A medical test or technology that does not require entering the body or breaking the skin.

Computational fluid dynamics: The use of computer simulations to analyze fluid flow, often applied in medical and engineering contexts.

Healthcare information services sector: Industry providing technology and data solutions to support healthcare delivery and decision-making.



