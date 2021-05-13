Investment platform Hargreaves assets grow to 133 bln pounds

British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown on Thursday reported a rise in assets under administration during the past four months, but said it has started to see a fall in share-dealing volumes as pandemic curbs ease.

The company's assets under administration reached 132.9 billion pounds ($186.82 billion) by April 30, compared with 120.6 billion pounds reported at the end of 2020. Net inflows climbed to 7.9 billion pounds from 6.3 billion pounds year to date.

($1 = 0.7114 pounds)

