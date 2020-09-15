Investment Platform BnkToTheFuture to Integrate KYC Identity Solution from Blockpass
Online fintech and blockchain investment platform BnkToTheFuture has made a strategic investment into know-your-customer (KYC) identity solutions provider Blockpass.
- Announced Tuesday, the investment deal â the value of which was not disclosed â will also see Blockpassâ KYC and anti-money laundering verification software integrated into BnkToTheFutureâs ecosystem.
- Blockpassâ digital identity protocol allows end users to create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service, according to a press release.
- The investment in Blockpass is meant to âstreamlineâ compliance requirements, BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon said, citing his businessâ long-term involvement with global securities laws.
- Established in 2010, BnkToTheFuture enables users to invest in blockchain, crypto and fintech companies like Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, Circle and Ripple with any of 25 fiat currencies or 35 cryptocurrencies.
- In August, the firm announced it would move client assets to Hong Kong-based First Digital Trust citing a âsystemic riskâ with traditional banking.
