Investment Platform BnkToTheFuture to Integrate KYC Identity Solution from Blockpass

Online fintech and blockchain investment platform BnkToTheFuture has made a strategic investment into know-your-customer (KYC) identity solutions provider Blockpass.

Announced Tuesday, the investment deal â the value of which was not disclosed â will also see Blockpassâ KYC and anti-money laundering verification software integrated into BnkToTheFutureâs ecosystem.

Blockpassâ digital identity protocol allows end users to create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service, according to a press release.

The investment in Blockpass is meant to âstreamlineâ compliance requirements, BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon said, citing his businessâ long-term involvement with global securities laws.

Established in 2010, BnkToTheFuture enables users to invest in blockchain, crypto and fintech companies like Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, Circle and Ripple with any of 25 fiat currencies or 35 cryptocurrencies.

In August, the firm announced it would move client assets to Hong Kong-based First Digital Trust citing a âsystemic riskâ with traditional banking.

