Investment Platform BnkToTheFuture to Integrate KYC Identity Solution from Blockpass

Online fintech and blockchain investment platform BnkToTheFuture has made a strategic investment into know-your-customer (KYC) identity solutions provider Blockpass.

  • Announced Tuesday, the investment deal â the value of which was not disclosed â will also see Blockpassâ KYC and anti-money laundering verification software integrated into BnkToTheFutureâs ecosystem.
  • Blockpassâ digital identity protocol allows end users to create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service, according to a press release.
  • The investment in Blockpass is meant to âstreamlineâ compliance requirements, BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon said, citing his businessâ long-term involvement with global securities laws.
  • Established in 2010, BnkToTheFuture enables users to invest in blockchain, crypto and fintech companies like Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, Circle and Ripple with any of 25 fiat currencies or 35 cryptocurrencies.
  • In August, the firm announced it would move client assets to Hong Kong-based First Digital Trust citing a âsystemic riskâ with traditional banking.

