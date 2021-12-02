Investment platform AJ Bell to pay special dividend after robust earnings

Dec 2 (Reuters) - AJ Bell AJBA.L announced a special dividend on Thursday after reporting robust annual profit on the back of record customer additions and strong inflows into its investment platforms.

The company said its pretax profit rose 13% to 55.1 million pounds ($73.20 million) for the year ended September 2021. It proposed a special dividend of 5 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.