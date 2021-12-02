Investment platform AJ Bell to pay special dividend after robust earnings

AJ Bell announced a special dividend on Thursday after reporting robust annual profit on the back of record customer additions and strong inflows into its investment platforms.

The company said its pretax profit rose 13% to 55.1 million pounds ($73.20 million) for the year ended September 2021. It proposed a special dividend of 5 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

