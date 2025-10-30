Investment Planning Advisors Loads Up On QQQM With 72,000 Shares

Key Points

Investment Planning Advisors, Inc. purchased 72,104 shares of QQQM with an estimated trade value of $17.82 million, as of September 30, 2025.

This is a new stake. Post-trade, the firm owns 72,104 shares of QQQM, valued at $17.82 million as of September 30, 2025.

QQQM now accounts for 5.6% of the fund's AUM, placing it outside the top five holdings.

Investment Planning Advisors, Inc. initiated a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM), acquiring 72,104 shares in an estimated $17.82 million trade, according to an SEC filing dated October 21, 2025.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 21, 2025, Investment Planning Advisors, Inc. established a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, buying 72,104 shares. The transaction was valued at an estimated $17.82 million, based on the average quarterly share price, as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a new position for the quarter, with QQQM representing 5.6% of 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPLG: $40.51 million (12.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQMUTFUND:VEXA.X: $34.26 million (10.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSEMKT:MGC: $33.41 million (10.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSEMKT:FRDM: $22.33 million (7.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:VCRB: $21.52 million (6.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, shares of QQQM were priced at $251.76, up 23.7% over the year and outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.93 percentage points over the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net Assets $63.39 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $251.76 Dividend yield 0.50% 1-year total return 23.70%

ETF snapshot

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index by investing at least 90% of assets in the underlying index constituents.

Its portfolio consists of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the NASDAQ, with a non-diversified structure.

The ETF is a large-scale, passively managed fund, and its strict index-tracking approach makes it a vehicle for long-term capital appreciation.

Foolish take

Investment Planning Advisors, Inc. established a new position in the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, and it was a fairly significant purchase. The ETF now ranks as the seventh-largest holding for the firm, representing 5.6% of its overall portfolio.

This particular ETF has thrived in recent years, surging by close to 24% over the last 12 months ending October 20, 2025 and by more than 115% over the past five years. Just over 64% of QQQM is devoted to stocks in the tech sector, which is known for its explosive gains.

That said, the tech industry can also be incredibly volatile, and investing in ETFs is a smart way to mitigate risk. An ETF like QQQM can increase diversification while still providing exposure to a specific industry, helping to limit risk while maximizing investors' earning potential.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees.

13F assets: Securities reported by institutional investment managers on SEC Form 13F, typically large U.S.-listed holdings.

Passively managed: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a market index rather than actively selecting securities.

Index-tracking: An approach where a fund aims to mirror the performance of a specific market index.

Non-diversified: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing potential risk compared to diversified funds.

Capital appreciation: The increase in the value of an investment or asset over time.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.



Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

