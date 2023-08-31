Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 4.82%, and the highest has been 5.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 8.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investment Managers Series Trust II - AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAA is 0.05%, a decrease of 65.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.80% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAA by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 135.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAA by 65.64% over the last quarter.

